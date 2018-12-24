CPM's Nirupam Sen, Architect Of Bengal's Industrial Drive, Dies Age 72

Nirupam Sen was 72. He left behind his wife, a son and a daughter

Veteran CPI (M) leader Nirupam Sen, credited as the architect of West Bengal's industrial drive during the Left Front rule, died at a city hospital on Monday morning after a prolonged illness, family sources said.

He was 72. The former politburo member of the party left behind his wife, a son and daughter.

Mr Sen died at 5.10 am after a cardiac arrest, hospital sources said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury condoled the death of the Marxist leader.

The former West Bengal commerce and industry minister was on life support after his health condition deteriorated in early December.

"Sen was fighting kidney ailments. He was impaired by a cerebral attack in 2013," an official at the hospital said. One of the most prominent faces of the Buddhadeb Bhattacharya cabinet after the CPI(M)-led Left Front was voted to power in 2001, Mr Sen was handed the charge of commerce and industries.

It was under the leadership of Buddhadeb Bhattacharya and Nirupam Sen that the Left Front started selling the dream of industrialisation in the state and shifted focus to private investments.

This shift in the policy reaped them heavy dividends resulting in the Left Front's resounding victory in the 2006 assembly election.

But by the end of 2006, the land acquisition movement at Singur over the Tata Nano car plant had started taking a toll on the regime. The protest against the forcible land acquisition ultimately led the Tata Motors to shift the car plant from Singur to Gujarat in 2008.

The anti-land acquisition protests in Singur and Nandigram led by the then opposition Trinamool Congress was one of the reasons behind the fall of the 34-year-old Left Front government in the state in 2011.

Faced with intense criticism both within and outside the party, Mr Sen, then a CPI(M) politburo member, had withdrawn himself from active politics.

In the next few years due to ill health, he stepped down from the politburo, the central committee and earlier this year during the CPI(M) party congress, he stepped down from the state committee.

He was a three-time lawmaker from Bardhaman Dakshin constituency.

Party sources said Mr Sen's body would be taken to his residence and then to a private mortuary in the city.

"On Wednesday, Sen's body will be taken to the CITU office here and then to the party's state headquarters where people will be allowed to pay their last respect," the sources said.

He will be cremated in Burdwan, his home town, on Wednesday.

West Bengal Chief Minister and ruling Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee condoled Mr Sen's death.

"Saddened at the passing away of Nirupam Sen, former Minister of West Bengal. Condolences to his family and well wishers," Ms Banerjee said in a tweet.

In his condolence message, CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury described Mr Sen as a "dedicated Communist". "A dedicated Communist, who devoted his entire life to the cause of the working class and the peasantry. He served in various capacities including as a member, Polit Bureau and a senior Minister in Left Front governments," Mr Yechury tweeted.

The party's West Bengal secretary Surya Kanta Mishra, politburo member Md Salim and other leaders also offered their condolences.