MSME Definition Changed, Investment Limit Revised Upwards: Nirmala Sitharaman's Top Quotes

Nirmala Sitharaman is sharing details of the economic package announced by PM Modi

The package to focus on growth of local brands, she said.

PM had announced Rs 20 lakh crore to support coronavirus-hit economy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is addressing a press conference to share details of the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to tackle the impact of coronavirus on the economy as the country has been under a lockdown since March 25. This is the first of a series of press briefings by the Finance Minister in the coming days. "Beginning today, for the next few days, I will be coming here and present to you in detail, the package the PM announced yesterday. Our explanation will span over the next few days," the Finance Minister said.

In a televised address to the nation on Tuesday evening, PM Modi announced Rs 20 lakh crore - equivalent to 10 per cent of India's GDP -- to support an economy badly hit by the 50-day lockdown to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Here are the top quotes of Nirmala Sitharaman: