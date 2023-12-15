'Just Votebank': Minister Slams Congress Over Karnataka Woman Paraded Naked

Nirmala Sitharaman is a Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka. (File)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today targeted the Congress government in Karnataka over the incident of a woman being paraded naked and assaulted after her son eloped with a woman.

Ms Sitharaman, a Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, shared a screenshot of the observation by the High Court, which heavily criticized the state government's handling of the case.

In @INCIndia there is no ‘nyay' for the SCs and STs. The recent incident in Belgavi, Karnataka falls in the same category as those repeated atrocities against the Dalits seen till recently in Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. For Congress the downtrodden are just a… pic.twitter.com/TT3r3ayhnQ — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) December 15, 2023

"In @INCIndia there is no 'nyay' for the SCs and STs. The recent incident in Belgavi, Karnataka falls in the same category as those repeated atrocities against the Dalits seen till recently in Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. For Congress the downtrodden are just a votebank," she said.

The screenshot detailed how the 42-year-old woman was tied to a pole and beaten for two hours in Belagavi district. The Karnataka High Court today termed it as an "extraordinary case" that will get an "extraordinary treatment".

The woman was allegedly assaulted, paraded naked and tied to an electric pole after her son eloped with a woman who was to get engaged with someone else, on Monday. Her husband, a truck driver, was away on duty that time.

The court has also summoned the Police Commissioner of Belagavi along with the Assistant Commissioner of Police to be personally present on Monday to file an additional report.