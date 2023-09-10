Nirmala Sitharaman, Chinese Counterpart Liu Kun Meet, Discuss G20 Related Issues

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the last day of the G20 Summit in Delhi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday met her Chinese counterpart Liu Kun and exchanged views on G20-related matters. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the last day of the G20 Leadership Summit in Delhi.

China was represented by its Prime Minister, Li Qiang, after President Xi Jinping decided to skip the G20 Summit in Delhi.

"Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Mr Liu Kun, Finance Minister of China, on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi. They exchanged views on various issues related to G20," the finance ministry said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)