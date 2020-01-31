"Convict's Lawyer Bragged 'Hanging Won't Happen'": Nirbhaya's Mother

Nirbhaya Case: The four convicts were originally supposed to be hanged on January 22

In deeply distressing and emotional scenes outside Delhi's Patiala House Court this evening Nirbhaya's mother, Asha Devi broke down and cried after the execution of the four men convicted in the 2012 gangrape, torture and murder of her 23-year-old daughter was postponed for a second time.

Asha Devi told reporters the convicts' lawyer, AP Singh, bragged to her in open court that "the hanging will never happen". She also said she would continue to fight for justice for her daughter and would not stop till the convicts are hanged.

Hours before they were to hang, the four convicts got another last minute reprieve after the court deferred their execution. They will not be hanged until further orders.

Multiple petitions have been filed by the four in their attempts to stall their execution, which had first been set for January 22 and then moved to Saturday, February 1.

The hangman, Pawan Jallad, had arrived yesterday at Delhi's Tihar Jail to prepare for tomorrow's execution; a dummy execution was carried out this afternoon.

Asha Devi and Badrinath have run from pillar to post over the past eight years desperately seeking justice for their daughter.

On December 16, 2012, the young woman who came to be known as "Nirbhaya" was gang-raped by six men on a moving bus, tortured with an iron rod and thrown off the vehicle. She died on December 29.

The savage assault stunned the nation and angry protesters filled the streets in their demand for justice.

Of the six men, one was found hanging in jail. The youngest, just short of 18 when the crime was committed, was released after three years in a reform home.

Nirbhaya's parents say the four men should be hanged tomorrow instead of being allowed to exploit the law to delay the process.