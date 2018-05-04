No Decision Today On Nirbhaya Rapists' Appeal Against Death Penalty The fatal gang-rape in a moving bus in Delhi of a medical student, who came to be known as Nirbhaya, shook the nation in 2012.

Share EMAIL PRINT Men who raped a medical student in Delhi in 2012 had moved Supreme Court against the death sentence. New Delhi: Four of the men who gang-raped and tortured a Delhi student on a moving bus in December 2012, leaving the nation scarred forever, asked the Supreme Court to spare them the death sentence calling it "cold-blooded killing in the name of justice."



There was no decision today on their petition challenging death sentence.



The killers told the court that they are "young and from poor families".



That death penalty has been abolished in many countries was also the argument of the lawyer of two of the convicts - Vinay Kumar and Pavan Kumar.



