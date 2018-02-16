Latest Updates On PNB Fraud: NDTV Traces Nirav Modi To New York's Upscale JW Marriott Apartment

Nirav Modi LIVE Updates: Nirav Modi is the main accused in the Rs 11,400 crore PNB fraud case

08:55 (IST) Nirav Modi's New York Apartment At JW Marriott Essex House, Manhattan



(Photo: Sources have told NDTV that billionaire jewellery designer Nirav Modi has been living in this upscale New York apartment)

08:36 (IST) A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI, India's premier investigation agency sought the revocation of passports of billionaire jewellery designer Nirav Modi and his partner Mehul Choksi in connection with a Rs 11,400 crore bank fraud, NDTV has traced Nirav Modi to an upscale apartment in Midtown Manhattan.



A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI, India's premier investigation agency sought the revocation of passports of billionaire jewellery designer Nirav Modi and his partner Mehul Choksi in connection with a Rs 11,400 crore bank fraud, NDTV has traced Nirav Modi to an upscale apartment in Midtown Manhattan.Sources have confirmed to NDTV that Nirav Modi, the main accused in alleged fraudulent transactions of over Rs 11,400 crore through 150 letters of understanding issued by Punjab National Bank, has been discreetly living at New York's JW Marriott Essex House at 160 Central Park South, which includes both a hotel and apartments. The section where Nirav Modi has been living is situated in a premier location overlooking New York's well known Central Park.Nirav Modi, who holds an Indian passport, left India on January 1, while his brother Nishal, a Belgian citizen, left the country on the same day. However, whether they travelled together has to be investigated. Nirav Modi's wife Ami, a US citizen, also left on January 6 and his uncle and business partner Mehul Choksi, the promoter of Gitanjali jewellery chain, left on January 4, the officials said.Apart from the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate also moved a separate application with the External Affairs Ministry, seeking urgent and immediate revocation of passports of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.