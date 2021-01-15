The ninth round of centre-farmers talks is underway in Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan.

Round 9 Of Government-Farmers Talks Today Amid Row Over Top Court Panel

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar says the government will try to resolve the issue through dialogue. Farmers say "don't have much hope", want Prime Minister's intervention.

New Delhi

The ninth round of discussion between farmers demanding repeal of the three agriculture laws and the centre have started today in the backdrop of the Supreme Court (SC) staying the laws' enactment "until further orders" and forming a four-member panel to end the deadlock.

The talks assume significance as the SC-appointed committee is likely to start consulting stakeholders from January 19.

The protesting farmers have maintained they will not appear before the panel, saying their members were already in favour of farm laws and accused the government of engineering the issue.

Amid uproar over the selection of panel members, one of its members -- Bhupinder Singh Mann -- stepped down on Thursday saying he did not wish to "compromise farmers' interests".

Mr Mann is one of the few farm union leaders to have come out in support of the Centre's new farm laws. He was also part of a group of farmers that met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar in December

“One member of the court's panel has recused himself and there are talks another may do so soon. We want the Supreme Court to pressure the centre for repeal of laws,” Kisan Sangharsh Samiti member Sivendra Singh.

Farm union leaders have also said they do not have much hope from Friday's talks.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi should step in to resolve the impasse. He should mediate," Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Choudhary Harpal Singh told NDTV.

"The government needs to devise a plan to scrap the three laws and give legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP)," Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait told ANI as he entered Vigyan Bhawan.

The statement is a reiteration of the farmers' demands, which the centre has rejected saying it would only amend the laws to address their concerns.

Speaking before the talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government will try to resolve the issue through dialogue.

"Between the last and this meeting, the Supreme Court gave a ruling. The Government of India welcomes the order. When the court committee calls the government, we will present our case," he said.

“We want to continue negotiations with the centre but how the talks pan out will depend on the government. We will intensify out protests. The January 26 tractor rally will be peaceful; we will release a blueprint after our meeting on January 17,” Kisan Sangharsh Samiti member Sivendra Singh told NDTV.

However, Mr Tikait has said they would call off the parade if the court orders.

The Centre had recently moved the top court seeking a stay on farmers' Republic Day parade saying it will “be a huge embarrassment for the nation”.

On January 12, the Supreme Court had put the three contentious laws on hold noting that "no solution was in sight", and that it was trying to solve the problem in the best way possible.

Thousands of farmers have dug in around Delhi since November 26 demanding repeal of three farm laws that were enacted in September saying they would leave them vulnerable to exploitation by corporates.

The centre has maintained the laws would open new markets for farmers and eliminate the middlemen.