Anti-Terror Probe Begins Into Attack On Indian Mission In London: Report

The flag was pulled down during a pro-Khalistan protest at Indian High Commission in London (File)

Nearly a month after the national flag at the Indian High Commission in London was pulled down during a protest by Khalistan supporters, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the probe into the matter, sources said.

According to inputs, the case was handed over to the NIA by the Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalization (CTCR) division of the Ministry of Home Affairs a few days back.

The anti-terror agency registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and began its probe.

The agency took over the case from Delhi Police, which registered an FIR in the matter under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and is currently investigating it.

The MHA took the decision to hand over the case to the NIA following a meeting with UK representatives last week, the sources indicated.

It is learnt that a special team of the NIA, including a Deputy Inspector General rank officer, may visit London "very soon", said a source privy to the development.

The national flag flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was pulled down at by a group of protesters waving Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistan slogans on March 19.

British policemen arrived on the scene and prevented the protestors from approaching an entrance of the Indian high commission.

The centre amended the NIA Act in August 2019, empowering the agency to investigate terror activities against Indians and Indian interests abroad apart from cybercrimes and human trafficking.

In the fifth India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue held last Wednesday, India raised concerns on the misuse of the UK's asylum status by the Khalistan supporters. India also pointed out its concerns over the breach of security of the Indian High Commission.

