Newsclick Founder Accused Of Terror Funding In 8,000-Page Chargesheet

Newsclick editor Prabir Purkayastha was arrested on October 3 last year.

The Delhi Police in its chargesheet against Newsclick, a prominent news portal, and its founder Prabir Purkayastha, accused them of several offences including terror funding and promoting Chinese propaganda. The chargesheet, comprising nearly 8,000 pages with annexures, also links Mr Purkayastha to the farmers' protests and the 2020 Delhi riots.

Mr Purkayastha is being investigated under the anti-terror law UAPA for allegedly receiving funding to broadcast Chinese propaganda in India. The NewsClick founder and its head of HR Amit Chakravarty were arrested on October 3 last year by Delhi Police's Special Cell. They were taken into custody after police raids across the city, and charged under the UAPA. Both have since been lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

The Accusations

Terror Financing Allegations: The Delhi Police alleges that Mr Purkayastha was involved in collecting funds for terrorist activities. According to the chargesheet, there is evidence linking him to a conspiracy aimed at funding and supporting terrorist organisations, including the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba. The chargesheet claims that funds amounting to Rs 91 crore were channelled through Newsclick for such activities.

Disinformation Campaign: Mr Purkayastha is accused of altering maps to portray India without Kashmir and Aksai Chin, effectively endorsing Chinese territorial claims. Additionally, Newsclick is alleged to have engaged in a malicious disinformation campaign, particularly concerning protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Incitement of Protests and Riots: The chargesheet alleges that Mr Purkayastha conspired to instigate the farmers' protests and Delhi riots while also funding various terrorist organisations. It further accuses Newsclick of mobilising masses against the CAA/NRC, spreading misinformation, and inciting hatred through its content.

Covid Vaccine Misinformation: Mr Purkayastha has been accused of conspiring with Neville Roy Singham, an American millionaire, and others to publish articles against vaccines made by Indian pharmaceutical companies, thereby defaming the Indian government.

Links with Maoists: The Delhi Police claims that Mr Purkayastha had active links with the Communist Party of India (Maoist) and funded their activities.

Chinese Propaganda Allegations: Mr Purkayastha and Newsclick are accused of promoting Chinese propaganda through their platform. The chargesheet suggests that the news portal received substantial funds for this purpose, raising concerns about its integrity and independence.

The Patiala House Court in Delhi on Tuesday acknowledged the chargesheet and set May 31 as the date of hearing.