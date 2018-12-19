Newborn Girl's Body Found In Pond In Bengal, Family Members Arrested

An autopsy report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death (Representational)

The family members of a newborn girl in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district have been arrested after her body was recovered from a nearby pond, police said on Wednesday.

After a missing report was filed by a neighbour of the family residing in Sophiabad, police launched a search and found the body on Tuesday.

"The father, mother, grandfather and grandmother of the child have been arrested as we are certain of their involvement. This was their second girl child," police said.

An autopsy report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death.