Newborn Girl In Wooden Box Found Floating In Ganga, Rescued By Boatman

The box carrying the infant was studded with pictures of gods and goddesses

A newborn girl in a wooden box floating in the Ganga river, along the Dadri Ghat in Ghazipur, was brought home by a boatman.

The girl was spotted by local boatman Gullu Chahudhary, who says he wants to bring up the child as it is a gift from the river Ganga. The box carrying the infant was studded with pictures of gods and goddesses and also contained the infant's horoscope, said the boatman, who also doubles up as a priest.

As the police got to know, the girl child was admitted to the district hospital.

The police are silent on who will get to keep the girl. The infant will go through a medical examination and efforts are underway to find the parents, said a police official.

Praising the boatman, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said his government will make arrangements for the upbringing of the child.

"As a token of gratitude, he will be benefited by all eligible government schemes. The UP government will make arrangements for the upbringing of the child," the Chief Minister said in a tweet in Hindi.