New Year's Eve 2017: If You're Not The Party Type, Here's What To Do On New Year's Eve

There's just one day to go for 2018 New Year celebrations to begin. While most people scramble to make reservations to attend parties that are usually crowded and overpriced on New Year's Eve, you may be one of those people looking to escape all the noise and start 2018 on a peaceful note. Here are a few suggestions for you on how you can spend a quiet New Year's Eve.If you have missed on some of 2017's top films like Get Out, Mother, this is the time for you to catch up on them. Film lover or not, movie night with popcorn and some close friends could be an ideal way to spend the last day of the year.As they say, it is best to start something new with something sweet. You could show off your baking skills with a freshly baked cake of your choice. You could decorate the cake with some chocolate syrup and maybe even cut it at midnight to welcome 2018.There's nothing like a good book to kickstart a fresh new year. Choose from a wide range of bestselling books of 2017 including Norse Mythology by Neil Gaiman, The Final Days by Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein or even Amish Tripathy's Sita - Warrior of Mithila.For some fun time with your friends, you can get competitive on New Year's Eve. Dig up your old board games like ludo, Scrabble, Monoply and so on. For some game options on your phone, play Quiz Up, Psych, Heads Up or Poker.Skip the long wait and reservations at restaurants. Make use of discount codes or offers and choose from an array of dishes and enjoy with your favourite folk.Our favourite pick for this list is a nice long nap to begin the year nice and fresh.