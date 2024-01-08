'New Year For Me': Bilkis Bano On Big Supreme Court Order

The 11 men responsible for killing her family and gangraping her soon to be back behind the bars, Bilkis Bano said today is "truly the New Year" for her.

"I have wept tears of relief. I have smiled for the first time in over a year and half. I have hugged my children. It feels like a stone the size of a mountain has been lifted from my chest, and I can breathe again," she said in a statement issued through her lawyer Shobha Gupta.

"This is what justice feels like. I thank the honourable Supreme Court of India for giving me, my children and women everywhere, this vindication and hope in the promise of equal justice for all," she said.