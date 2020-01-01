'Best Wishes' Politicians Talk Of Peace, Love And Joy On New Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended his New Year wishes to people across the country through Twitter on Wednesday. He tweeted: "May this year be filled with joy and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and may everyone's aspirations be fulfilled."
Have a wonderful 2020!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2020
आप सभी को साल 2020 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।
President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted saying, "Happy New Year greetings and best wishes. On the occasion of the arrival of New Year 2020 and the beginning of a new decade, let us all reiterate our commitment that we will move forward unitedly to build a strong and developed India. May the new year bring happiness and prosperity to all of you."
नव वर्ष की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 1, 2020
नव वर्ष 2020 के आगमन तथा नए दशक की शुरुआत के अवसर पर हम सब अपनी इस प्रतिबद्धता को दुहराएं कि हम एक मजबूत और विकसित भारत का निर्माण करने के लिए एकजुट होकर आगे बढ़ेंगे।
मेरी कामना है कि नया वर्ष, आप सभी के जीवन में खुशहाली और समृद्धि लाए।
"The new goals and new resolutions in the country's progress campaign should inspire our strength and effort," tweeted Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.
देश के प्रगति अभियान में नव लक्ष्य और नव संकल्प हमारे सामर्थ्य और पुरुषार्थ को प्रेरणा दे। #Welcome2020#NewYear2020— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 1, 2020
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted a picture which read as Happy New Year to each and everyone of you.
Happy New Year to each and everyone of you.— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 1, 2020
आप सबको नया साल बहुत बहुत मुबारक#Welcome2020#Happy2020pic.twitter.com/SNH7z8MzOW
"May the New Year 2020 brings with it new hope, new dawn, and happiness for everyone," tweeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
May the #NewYear 2020 brings with it new hope, a new dawn and happiness for everyone. #HappyNewYear— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 1, 2020
সকলকে জানাই ইংরাজি নতুন বছরের
শুভেচ্ছা|২০২০ এক নতুন ভোর আনুক,
নতুন আশায় পরিপূর্ণ হোক সকলের
জীবন। সকলে সুস্থ থাকুন, ভালো থাকুন pic.twitter.com/5scvhSu3iq
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted saying, "With the best wishes of the unity, progress, and brotherhood of the country, hearty congratulations to all the peace-loving state, country and foreigners on the new year! The new year will come as a new era of fraternity in India's socio-political history."
देश की एकता, तरक़्क़ी और भाईचारे की शुभकामनाओं के साथ सभी अमन-चैन पसंद प्रदेश-देश-विदेशवासियों को नये साल की हार्दिक बधाई!— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 1, 2020
नया साल भारत के सामाजिक-राजनीतिक इतिहास में बंधुत्व का नया युग बनकर आयेगा.
Congress national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala wished for Happy New Year to all.
A very Happy New Year to all.— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 1, 2020+
A new hope,
A new resolve,
A new prayer,
AND
A new affirmation in the bountiful energy of our young & the innate strength of India.#happynewyear2020