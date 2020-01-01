"Best Wishes" Politicians Talk Of Peace, Love And Joy On New Year

New Year 2019: May the New Year 2020 brings with it new hope, a new dawn, and happiness for everyone tweeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

New resolutions in the country's progress campaign should inspire our strength, said M Venkaiah Naidu.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended his New Year wishes to people across the country through Twitter on Wednesday. He tweeted: "May this year be filled with joy and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and may everyone's aspirations be fulfilled."

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted saying, "Happy New Year greetings and best wishes. On the occasion of the arrival of New Year 2020 and the beginning of a new decade, let us all reiterate our commitment that we will move forward unitedly to build a strong and developed India. May the new year bring happiness and prosperity to all of you."

"The new goals and new resolutions in the country's progress campaign should inspire our strength and effort," tweeted Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted a picture which read as Happy New Year to each and everyone of you.

"May the New Year 2020 brings with it new hope, new dawn, and happiness for everyone," tweeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted saying, "With the best wishes of the unity, progress, and brotherhood of the country, hearty congratulations to all the peace-loving state, country and foreigners on the new year! The new year will come as a new era of fraternity in India's socio-political history."

Congress national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala wished for Happy New Year to all.

A very Happy New Year to all.

A new hope,
A new resolve,
A new prayer,
AND
A new affirmation in the bountiful energy of our young & the innate strength of India

