'Best Wishes' Politicians Talk Of Peace, Love And Joy On New Year

New resolutions in the country's progress campaign should inspire our strength, said M Venkaiah Naidu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended his New Year wishes to people across the country through Twitter on Wednesday. He tweeted: "May this year be filled with joy and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and may everyone's aspirations be fulfilled."

Have a wonderful 2020!



May this year be filled with joy and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and may everyone's aspirations be fulfilled.



आप सभी को साल 2020 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted saying, "Happy New Year greetings and best wishes. On the occasion of the arrival of New Year 2020 and the beginning of a new decade, let us all reiterate our commitment that we will move forward unitedly to build a strong and developed India. May the new year bring happiness and prosperity to all of you."

नव वर्ष की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।



नव वर्ष 2020 के आगमन तथा नए दशक की शुरुआत के अवसर पर हम सब अपनी इस प्रतिबद्धता को दुहराएं कि हम एक मजबूत और विकसित भारत का निर्माण करने के लिए एकजुट होकर आगे बढ़ेंगे।



मेरी कामना है कि नया वर्ष, आप सभी के जीवन में खुशहाली और समृद्धि लाए। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 1, 2020

"The new goals and new resolutions in the country's progress campaign should inspire our strength and effort," tweeted Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

देश के प्रगति अभियान में नव लक्ष्य और नव संकल्प हमारे सामर्थ्य और पुरुषार्थ को प्रेरणा दे। #Welcome2020#NewYear2020 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 1, 2020

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted a picture which read as Happy New Year to each and everyone of you.

Happy New Year to each and everyone of you.



आप सबको नया साल बहुत बहुत मुबारक#Welcome2020#Happy2020pic.twitter.com/SNH7z8MzOW — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 1, 2020

"May the New Year 2020 brings with it new hope, new dawn, and happiness for everyone," tweeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

May the #NewYear 2020 brings with it new hope, a new dawn and happiness for everyone. #HappyNewYear



সকলকে জানাই ইংরাজি নতুন বছরের

শুভেচ্ছা|২০২০ এক নতুন ভোর আনুক,

নতুন আশায় পরিপূর্ণ হোক সকলের

জীবন। সকলে সুস্থ থাকুন, ভালো থাকুন pic.twitter.com/5scvhSu3iq — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 1, 2020

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted saying, "With the best wishes of the unity, progress, and brotherhood of the country, hearty congratulations to all the peace-loving state, country and foreigners on the new year! The new year will come as a new era of fraternity in India's socio-political history."

देश की एकता, तरक़्क़ी और भाईचारे की शुभकामनाओं के साथ सभी अमन-चैन पसंद प्रदेश-देश-विदेशवासियों को नये साल की हार्दिक बधाई!



नया साल भारत के सामाजिक-राजनीतिक इतिहास में बंधुत्व का नया युग बनकर आयेगा. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 1, 2020

Congress national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala wished for Happy New Year to all.

A very Happy New Year to all.

A new hope,

A new resolve,

A new prayer,

AND

A new affirmation in the bountiful energy of our young & the innate strength of India