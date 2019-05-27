New Trinamool Lawmakers Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Reach Parliament

Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan are well-known Bengali film actresses.

Actress-turned-politicians Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan on Monday arrived at the Parliament for the first time after getting elected in Bengal in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections from the Trinamool Congress.

The two Tollywood actresses posted photographs displaying the identity cards as MPs on the premises of Parliament.

"And its us again. First day at Parliament Nusrat Jahan," Mimi Chakraborty tweeted tagging Ms Jahan.

The Trinamool had fielded 17 women candidates in 42 seats in the state. Ms Chakraborty and Ms Jahan, both are young and well-known Bengali film actresses.

Mimi Chakraborty contested from Jadavpur while Nusrat Jahan contested from Basirhat Lok Sabha seat in the state.

Ms Jahan won by 3,50,369 votes from Basirhat, while Mimi Chakraborty's margin of victory was 2,95,239 votes.

The party had also fielded yesteryear actress Moon Moon Sen from Asansol. She lost to BJP's Babul Supriyo.