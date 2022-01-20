New Parliament Cost Shoots Up By 29 Per Cent, To Over 1,250 Crore

The new Parliament building is expected to seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha Chamber.

The new parliament building, the highlight of the government's flagship Central Vista project, will cost another Rs 282 crore, sources said. The 29 per cent hike over the budgeted cost of Rs 977 crore comes more than a year after the groundbreaking ceremony, which took place in December 2020. Forty per cent of the work is completed by Tata Projects, which is executing the project.

The building schedule, however, remains the same, sources said. The proposed four-storied building, spread over 13 acres -- a stone's throw from Rashtrapati Bhavan -- was initially expected to be finished before the country's 75th Independence Day this year. Later, the deadline was set at October.

There has been no restriction on the construction which is in place for other projects on account of Covid.

The restrictions were removed after the government informed the Supreme Court that the construction is of national importance.

A new parliament building became necessary as the existing British-era structure was found lacking when it came to modern info-tech facilities and offices for MPs.

Many MPS have pointed out that the building -- opened in 1927 -- is now cramped. It has reached its capacity in terms of seating arrangements in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha halls. The MPs have also pointed out that the building is neither earthquake proof nor has any fire safety norms.

The new building is expected to seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha Chamber with an option to increase to 1,224 members during Joint Sessions.

The Rajya Sabha chamber will have a seating capacity for 384 members -- an expanded capacity in view of future requirements.

Each Member of Parliament will have a 40 sq m office space in the redeveloped Shram Shakti Bhawan, which will be completed by 2024.

The new building will also showcase the country's glorious heritage, with contributions from artisans and sculptors from across the country.