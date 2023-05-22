BJP's 'Bad Omen' Reply To Rahul Gandhi's Attack On New Parliament Opening

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the President should inaugurate the new Parliament building.

The Bharatiya Janata Party today taunted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with a "crybaby" jibe for his objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the new Parliament building. Speaking to NDTV, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said Mr Gandhi "starts beating his chest" whenever there's a historic moment in the country.

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the President should inaugurate the new Parliament building and not the prime minister.

"Why does this happen? When the country is progressing, he comes forward as a bad omen during auspicious times. He has such small thinking that he can't welcome such a historic moment when the new Parliament building will become a temple of democracy," Mr Bhatia said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has also accused the PM Modi-led government of "repeatedly disrespecting propriety" by not inviting the President and former President to the inauguration of the new Parliament building and alleged that the Office of the President has been reduced to tokenism under the BJP-RSS Government.

"It looks like the Modi Govt has ensured election of President of India from the Dalit and the Tribal communities only for electoral reasons," Mr Kharge wrote in a series of tweets.

The BJP leader pointed out that Meira Kumar, Congress leader and former Lok Sabha speaker, had said that we need a new Parliament building. Calling the Congress "useless", Mr Bhatia said they have a problem even when PM Modi is making their own dreams come true.

"(Senior Congress leader) Jairam Ramesh had said it too. They were the ones dreaming about it, then they indulged in corruption and can't get anything finished on the ground, they are so useless; and when PM Modi makes their dreams come true, because it's in the interest of the country, even then they start chest-beating," he said.

Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that while former President Ram Nath Kovind was not invited to the new Parliament building's foundation laying ceremony, current President Droupadi Murmu is not being invited to the inauguration of the new Parliament Building.

"The Parliament of India is the supreme legislative body of the Republic of India, and the President of India is its highest Constitutional authority. She alone represents government, opposition, and every citizen alike. She is the First Citizen of India. Inauguration of the new Parliament building by her will symbolise Government's commitment to Democratic values and Constitutional propriety," Mr Kharge has tweeted.

The inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28 coincides with the birth anniversary of Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar, and several opposition parties have targeted the government over it.

The Congress has called it a "complete insult" to the country's founding fathers.

Taking exception to it, Gaurav Bhatia said those questioning the date of the inauguration are "inconsequential".

"Veer Savarkar is the pride of every Indian. Those who are questioning the date, tell them that they are inconsequential, not even worth the dust on Veer Savarkar's feet," he said.

Several Opposition leaders have questioned why PM Modi inaugurating the Parliament building instead of the President. RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha, CPI leader D Raja, and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi have hit out at the Centre with scathing remarks.

"Obsession with self-image and cameras trumps decency and norms when it comes to Modi Ji," D Raja said.

"He is head of the executive, not legislature. We have separation of powers and Hon'ble Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chair could have inaugurated (it). It's made with public money, why is PM behaving like his 'friends' have sponsored it from their private funds," Mr Owaisi has said.

The new Parliament building can comfortably seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber, according to the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

In the case of a joint sitting of both Houses, a total of 1,280 members can be accommodated in the Lok Sabha chamber.

The prime minister laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on December 10, 2020.