Minister On Why New Pamban Bridge Is A 'Modern Engineering Marvel'

The new Pamban bridge is being built in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday shared a series of images and clips of the new Pamban bridge in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. The bridge, which is India's first vertical lift railway sea bridge, will replace the existing 105-year-old bridge.

Through a series of posts on X, Mr Vaishnaw highlighted the various aspects of the project.

In his opening post, he described the new Pamban bridge as “a modern engineering marvel” and said the project was a “significant upgrade, designed for speed, safety and innovation.”

He also shared a stunning nighttime image of the bridge.

1/ ????India's first vertical lift railway sea bridge!

The New Pamban Bridge connects the Indian mainland to Rameswaram Island, Tamil Nadu. This state-of-the-art project is a significant upgrade, designed for speed, safety and innovation. pic.twitter.com/HVBafCM1Ne — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) November 29, 2024

Next, he mentioned the old Pamban Rail Bridge, in operation since 1914, saying it was decommissioned in December 2022 due to corrosion. “Built in 1914, the old Pamban Rail Bridge connected the mainland to Rameswaram for 105 years. Decommissioned in Dec 2022 due to corrosion, it paved the way for the modern New Pamban Bridge, marking a new era of connectivity!” he wrote.

2/ ⏳A journey through time

????Built in 1914, the old Pamban Rail Bridge connected the mainland to Rameswaram for 105 years.

Decommissioned in Dec 2022 due to corrosion, it paved the way for the modern New Pamban Bridge, marking a new era of connectivity! pic.twitter.com/zL1kCOj9jH — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) November 29, 2024

In the next thread, Mr Vaishnaw drew a comparison between the old and the new bridges. He said the old bridge had a manual Scherzer lift span, single track, and limited to low-speed trains, with an air clearance of 19 metres. In contrast, the new fully automated vertical lift span offers a safer 22-metre clearance, supports double tracks and electrification, and is designed for high-speed trains.

3/ ???? Century apart!

How the new Pamban bridge is different from the old one.

????Old Bridge (1914):

➡️ Manual Scherzer rolling lift span for ship passage. 2 workers at each side to lift using levers.

➡️Air clearance: 19m above sea level.

➡️Single track

➡️Corroded structure,… pic.twitter.com/3TqsvDMs5B — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) November 29, 2024

The construction of this 2-km-long bridge was a significant engineering feat, undertaken at a cost of Rs 535 crore by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). The bridge features 100 spans, with 99 of them measuring 18.3 metre in length, and has a 73-metre navigational span for marine traffic.

Mr Vaishnaw also shared a clip of a train plying over the new bridge in what appears to be a trial run.

4/ ????️ Engineering brilliance

Stretching over 2.05 km, the bridge is built at a cost of ₹535 crores by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). It's designed to handle faster trains and increased traffic.

???? 100 spans, of which 99 are 18.3m long

???? A 73m navigational span for marine… pic.twitter.com/PshQQNFYim — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) November 29, 2024

Construction of the bridge has been completed, the Minister said, adding the lift span has been successfully tested many times. He also shared a short clip, showing the lift span in motion.

5/ Current status

✅ Construction: Complete.

✅ Lift span: Tested multiple times.

???? Next: Safety inspections by the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS). pic.twitter.com/PKRhFFthaz — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) November 29, 2024

So, now, what lies ahead? The Railway Minister answers this in his next thread, where he says, “The inauguration is expected soon, and trains will glide over this sea bridge, offering breathtaking views of the Gulf of Mannar.”

6/ When can we see it in action?

The inauguration is expected soon, and trains will glide over this sea bridge, offering breathtaking views of the Gulf of Mannar. ???? pic.twitter.com/SIbk2AZihL — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) November 29, 2024



With the completion of the bridge, Rameswaram is set to benefit not only from improved rail connectivity but also from an influx of tourism and economic activity. The new bridge, alongside the redevelopment of Rameswaram Railway Station under the Amrit Bharat Stations scheme, signifies a significant boost in infrastructure for the region.

7/ A boost for Rameswaram

The new #PambanBridge, coupled with the upgraded Rameswaram Railway Station (under construction), will enhance tourism, trade, and connectivity for this historic island.

???? Redevelopment work under #AmritBharatStations scheme progressing fast!

????… pic.twitter.com/k3AJuvtNG4 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) November 29, 2024

Beyond its functionality, the Railway Minister said the new bridge is also “a symbol of progress, connecting people and places with modern engineering.”

8/ ????️ A sight to behold

The New Pamban Bridge is not just functional - it's a symbol of progress, connecting people and places with modern engineering. pic.twitter.com/6vlSTowY9f — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) November 29, 2024

The Railway Minister's post comes amid safety concerns raised by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) regarding the planning and execution of the new Pamban Bridge. In response, the railway ministry has formed a five-member committee to review the issues and submit a report within one-and-a-half months. The CRS, South Circle, in its authorisation letter for train operations, highlighted deficiencies in the bridge and instructed the railways to address these before commencing train services.