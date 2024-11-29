Minister On Why New Pamban Bridge Is A 'Modern Engineering Marvel'

The new Pamban bridge is being built in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday shared a series of images and clips of the new Pamban bridge in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. The bridge, which is India's first vertical lift railway sea bridge, will replace the existing 105-year-old bridge.
Through a series of posts on X, Mr Vaishnaw highlighted the various aspects of the project.
In his opening post, he described the new Pamban bridge as “a modern engineering marvel” and said the project was a “significant upgrade, designed for speed, safety and innovation.”
He also shared a stunning nighttime image of the bridge.
Next, he mentioned the old Pamban Rail Bridge, in operation since 1914, saying it was decommissioned in December 2022 due to corrosion. “Built in 1914, the old Pamban Rail Bridge connected the mainland to Rameswaram for 105 years. Decommissioned in Dec 2022 due to corrosion, it paved the way for the modern New Pamban Bridge, marking a new era of connectivity!” he wrote.
In the next thread, Mr Vaishnaw drew a comparison between the old and the new bridges. He said the old bridge had a manual Scherzer lift span, single track, and limited to low-speed trains, with an air clearance of 19 metres. In contrast, the new fully automated vertical lift span offers a safer 22-metre clearance, supports double tracks and electrification, and is designed for high-speed trains.
The construction of this 2-km-long bridge was a significant engineering feat, undertaken at a cost of Rs 535 crore by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). The bridge features 100 spans, with 99 of them measuring 18.3 metre in length, and has a 73-metre navigational span for marine traffic.
Mr Vaishnaw also shared a clip of a train plying over the new bridge in what appears to be a trial run.
Construction of the bridge has been completed, the Minister said, adding the lift span has been successfully tested many times. He also shared a short clip, showing the lift span in motion.
So, now, what lies ahead? The Railway Minister answers this in his next thread, where he says, “The inauguration is expected soon, and trains will glide over this sea bridge, offering breathtaking views of the Gulf of Mannar.”
With the completion of the bridge, Rameswaram is set to benefit not only from improved rail connectivity but also from an influx of tourism and economic activity. The new bridge, alongside the redevelopment of Rameswaram Railway Station under the Amrit Bharat Stations scheme, signifies a significant boost in infrastructure for the region.
Beyond its functionality, the Railway Minister said the new bridge is also “a symbol of progress, connecting people and places with modern engineering.”
The Railway Minister's post comes amid safety concerns raised by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) regarding the planning and execution of the new Pamban Bridge. In response, the railway ministry has formed a five-member committee to review the issues and submit a report within one-and-a-half months. The CRS, South Circle, in its authorisation letter for train operations, highlighted deficiencies in the bridge and instructed the railways to address these before commencing train services.