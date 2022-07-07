25 Ministers From BJP, 13 From Team Shinde In Maharashtra Cabinet: Sources

In the new cabinet, 25 ministers will be from the BJP, 13 from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, say sources.

In the new cabinet, 25 ministers will be from the BJP, 13 from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, say sources. The rest will be independent.

Apart from the Chief Minister and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis - a former Chief Minister - most ministers will be new.

The BJP, say sources, wants to test new faces before it preps for the next Maharashtra election.

Eknath Shinde, 48, took power as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra after leading a coup in the Shiv Sena, which brought down the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Devendra Fadnavis joined him as his Deputy, despite speculation that it would be the other way round.

The formula between the Shinde Sena and the BJP is being finalised, sources say. The Sena will get a ministry for every three MLAs and the BJP will get a post for every four MLAs, according to the formula.

The final decision will be taken only after the Supreme Court verdict on July 11 on the possible disqualification of 16 MLAs, including Mr Shinde.

The Supreme Court hearing will decide on the validity disqualification notices sent by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to 16 from the rebel camp - which now claims it is the real Sena as team Thackeray is a minority.