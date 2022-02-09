'Not On Twitter': New JNU Vice Chancellor To NDTV Amid Row Over Tweets

Santishree Dhulipadi Pandit, the new JNU Vice Chancellor, facing heat over posts from an unverified Twitter handle said to belong to her has told NDTV that she has never been on the microblogging site.

"I don't have a Twitter handle," she told NDTV, adding that "non-sense is being spread" and denied any knowledge about the nature of tweets.

The Twitter account was deactivated yesterday after users dug out controversial tweets that ranged from calling protesting farmers "parasites" and "dalals (agents)" and sharing posts by right-wing trolls to target journalists and politicians.

Calling herself a "thorough academic", she called the Twitter controversy a "planned narrative". "Is this the way to welcome a woman?" she asked.