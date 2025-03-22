"Never Hide Anything From Parents": Meerut Murder Accused Woman's Mother

After the accused, Muskan confessed to killing her husband, Saurabh Rajput, revealing a gruesome plot that involved hiding his body in a drum and covering it with cement, her father expressed outrage over their daughter's actions and demanded swift justice.

Her father, Pramod, while talking to ANI on Friday, called for capital punishment for Muskan, stating that her actions are "very wrong" and that Saurabh Rajput deserves justice.

Muskan's father, Pramod, played a crucial role in cracking the case. While taking Muskan to the police station, Pramod stopped the scooter and urged her to tell the truth. Muskan then confessed to the crime, revealing that she and her friend had killed Saurabh Rajput together.

"While we were going to the Police station, I stopped the scooter and spoke to her and told her to tell me the truth...then she confessed the truth that she and her friend together killed her husband, they put his body in a drum and placed cement on top of it. I took her to the Police station and asked her to tell the truth...that's how the case got solved. The verdict, in this case, should come fast, and I don't want anything less than capital punishment for her...what she did is very wrong...my son-in-law should get justice," said the accused father.

Muskan's mother, Kavita, regretted that her daughter did not share her problems, emphasising the importance of communication between children and their parents.

"I want to tell all the children out there that never hide anything from your parents. My child has committed a big mistake. I used to ask her continuously what the problem was, but she kept losing weight; she had lost 10 kg in 2 years. She hid a lot of things from us, and that's why she is in jail today. We have no idea if she was brainwashed or did drugs...had she shared something with us, she wouldn't have been in this condition," she told ANI.

On Friday, Meerut City SP Ayush Vikram Singh identified the accused as Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla.

"A person named Saurabh Rajput, working in merchant Navy, came home on March 4 and had been missing since then," SP Ayush Vikram Singh told ANI.

He further said that based on suspicion, his wife, Muskan Rastogi and her partner, Sahil Shukla, were called for questioning.

"During the questioning, Sahil Shukla confessed that on March 4, he and Muskan Rastogi stabbed Saurabh to death. They dismembered the body, put it in a drum and sealed it with cement. The police have recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem," he added.

The police said that the accused, Sahil Shukla and Muskan Rastogi, have been arrested, and an FIR has been registered against them.