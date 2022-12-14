Sudha Murty On Rishi Sunak: "I Look After My Country's Things While He..."

Sudha Murty also spoke about her son-in-law Rishi Sunak.

Sudha Murty, who became the "first investor" of Infosys by loaning Rs 10,000 to her husband NR Narayana Murthy, considers herself the best investor in the world. Or at least in India.

With that money, Narayana Murthy began what is today a $17.53 billion company, celebrating 40 years.

"I feel extremely happy and nice because I never dreamt that 10,000 would become billions of dollars later," Sudha Murty told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

"And maybe I am the best investor in India at least. Or maybe in the world... I don't know."

Having gone through it all, Sudha Murty has advice for those who want to start a company.

"I think this generation must have patience. Nothing will happen in a day. Rome was not built in a day, as they say. To build a company you require to work hard. All those things are essential... but the necessary condition is you should have patience," she said.

"We did well after seven-eight years. It is not that we broke even the very next year. So have patience, work hard and success follows. If you run after money, money runs away from you. You run after good cause, work hard, success follows."

Ms Murty also spoke about her son-in-law Rishi Sunak, who became the Prime Minister of Britain on October 25.

"He has become PM. Fine, I am happy, not more than that," she said.

On whether she liked following her son-in-law's progress in Britain, she quipped: "I look after my own country's things, he looks after his."

Any political conversation with him? "No, never ever. He was always our son-in-law. I will wish him all the best."