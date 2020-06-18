Nepal's Parliament Passes Bill To Update Map Incorporating 3 Indian Areas

Nepal's National Assembly under PM Oli unanimously passed the Constitution Amendment Bill (File)

Nepal's National Assembly today unanimously passed the Constitution Amendment Bill to update the country's political and administrative map incorporating three Indian territories.

India has termed as untenable the "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims by Nepal after its lower house of parliament on Saturday unanimously approved the new political map of the country featuring areas which India maintains belong to it.

The National Assembly, or the upper house of the Nepalese parliament, unanimously passed the constitution amendment bill providing for inclusion of the country's new political map in its national emblem.

The bill was passed with all the 57 members present voting in its favour.

Nepal, in its new map, claims India's Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as its territories.

