Nepal To Begin Construction Of Railways Linking Kathmandu With India, China

Construction for Kathmandu railways connecting India and China will begin in 2 years: Nepal President

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on Friday said that Nepal is planning to start construction of railways linking Kathmandu with India and China within two years.

"The Detailed Project Reports of Birgunj-Kathmandu and Rasuwagadhi-Kathmandu railways, connecting Kathmandu to both India and China by railways, will be prepared and construction works will be started within two years," said Ms Bhandari, while reading out the government's priorities for coming years on Friday at the Parliament.

The President also informed the Parliament that the first trans-border railway between Nepal and India will be planned in the upcoming fiscal year.

"Railway service will be made operational within the next fiscal year at Jayanagar- Bijalpura and from Bathnaha, India to Biratnagar. The construction of the railway at Bijalpura-Bardibas segment will be completed," she added.

The Nepal government said that the completion of technical studies for the construction of railways linking both the neighbouring countries has been completed in collaboration with the two concerned nations.

Apart from the rail connectivity, the President also unveiled the plan for generating nearly 500,000 employment opportunities in the upcoming fiscal year.

The Nepal government is also closely working to operate the Gautam Buddha Airport by 2019 and Pokhara International Airport by 2021.

Referring to the increased economic growth rate in the last two fiscal years, the President further noted that the base for the double-digit economic growth has been laid on.

"Encouraging results are seen from the implementation of the economic policies of my Government. Over six per cent growth in the last two years and seven per cent growth this year has laid a foundation for double-digit growth. Increment of 27 per cent in national savings has created a solid base for capital formation in the country," the President said.

