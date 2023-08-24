'Neither Afraid Of Dying Nor...': Bhupesh Baghel After Aide's Home Raided

Bhupesh Baghel accused the federal agency of asking political questions during raids. (File)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday hit out at the Central government after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched the premises of his political adviser and two Officers on Special Duty (OSDs), saying that people of the state are neither afraid of dying nor being jailed.

At a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi, Chief Minister Baghel mocked the former Chief Minister Raman Singh saying the government that ruled for 15 years got winded up in 15 seats.

"We are people of Chhattisgarh and we are neither scared of dying nor going to jail...15 saal ki sarkar 15 seats mein simat gayi," the Chief Minister said.

He further alleged that there was an attempt by the BJP to suppress and defame the Chhattisgarh government.

"The BJP started this after losing the Jharkhand elections in July 2020. They were silent for two-and-a-half years, but have become active again as soon as the elections approach.

The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister further said that if ED had to catch hold of someone then it should have got those outside the country.

"But they didn't do it. You only saw the political angle and how an official can be trapped...In the coming days, the ED will be going to the places of more workers and trouble them so that they are unable to work," he added.

He also claimed that there would be a raid by the Income Tax department in the coming months.

"In the next few months, a team of 200-250 personnel of I-T will conduct raids across Chhattisgarh...As they conduct more raids, their seats will decrease...." Mr Baghel added.

Mr Baghel further accused the federal agency of asking political questions during its raids.

"ED people go to homes, confiscate mobiles, seize jewellery-cash and bank accounts. Then keep the whole family hostage for several days and ask political questions," he said.

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday carried out searches at the residences of the Chhattisgarh CM's political advisor Vinod Verma and OSD's Manish Banchhor and Ashish Verma in connection with the alleged liquor scam.

Searches were also conducted by the agency at the premises of a businessman in Durg.

ED investigation earlier claimed that in the years -- 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, the illegal sale of liquor was almost 30-40 per cent of the total sale of liquor in the State. This allegedly generated Rs 1,200-1,500-crore illegal profits.

Bupesh Baghel on Wednesday took a dig at the central government over ED raids at the residences of his political advisor and Officers on Special Duty (OSD).

Taking to 'X', formerly Twitter, CM Baghel wrote, "Respected Prime Minister and Mr Amit Shah! Thank you very much for the priceless gift you have given me on my birthday by sending ED to my political advisor and close friends including my OSD".

