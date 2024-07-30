Relative Stabs 60-Year-Old Woman To Death In Delhi, Injures Her Daughter

An official said the man stabbed the two women after arguing with them.

West Delhi's Tilak Nagar witnessed a dastardly crime on Tuesday when a 22-year-old man stabbed a 60-year-old woman to death at his home and grievously injured her daughter when she tried to intervene. The man is a relative of the women and residents said not only did he show no remorse but also publicly threatened the injured woman while she was bleeding and trying to run for her life.

Neighbours said when they heard a commotion in one of the houses in Tilak Nagar's Sant Garh area, they assumed it was a familial dispute. Nearly an hour later, a woman could be heard screaming loudly while another ran across the neighbourhood, bleeding and begging for help.

The attacker, who is on the run, has been identified as Rahul. The neighbours said that he has been living in the area with his parents and a younger brother for nearly a decade and while the other members of the family were polite and never caused any trouble, Rahul was known for behaving like a goon and also stealing petrol from cars.

"When we heard the noise in one of the houses, we thought there was a dispute. Then we heard loud screams and we saw a woman with blood oozing out of her stomach running in the street with her children. Rahul also came out and he had a cellphone in his hand, which he handed to someone and asked them to give it to his mother. He did not look worried or remorseful at all and stood there talking to everyone for five minutes," said a neighbour, Paramjit Kaur.

"Even as the woman kept screaming, he shouted after her and said I have already killed one woman, I will kill you too. The boy is an addict and he has thrown his weight around several times. He was neither afraid nor worried. We haven't seen the two women before. The police were informed and reached the spot," she added.

A police official said the woman who died has been identified as 60-year-old Veena. "She died on the spot. Her daughter, Tanya, suffered severe injuries and has been admitted to the Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital in Tilak Nagar. The women had gone to Rahul's house to discuss a personal issue and an argument broke out. The argument escalated and he stabbed them both," the official said.