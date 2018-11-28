Need Lord Ram Temple, Not Statue: Seers To Uttar Pradesh Government

The seers said gathering of Vishwa Hindu Parishad members in Ayodhya was "politically motivated"

Some seers in Uttar Pradesh have raised objection against the Yogi Adityanath government's proposal to install a 221-metre-tall statue of Lord Ram on the banks of the Sarayu river in Ayodhya. At a three-day event in Varanasi, the seers called the gathering of Vishwa Hindu Parishad members and supporters in Ayodhya last week as a "politically motivated event".

Dwarka-Sharda and Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati said Lord Ram should not be politicised. "The government is erecting only statues and not building the temple," he said, addressing the gathering at the event held at Seer Govardhan from November 25 to 27.

He said the government erected a huge statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat, but there was a need to build a temple for Lord Ram, not erect his statue.

The Dwarka Peeth seer said the Adityanath government's plan an inappropriate step which was also against people's faith.

Advocating the cause of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, Saraswati claimed that no mosque ever existed at Lord Ram's birthplace in Ayodhya and that the structure demolished by karsevaks in 1992 was a temple and not a mosque.

He said it was a propaganda that the Babri Masjid existed at the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi site.

Saraswati claimed that the Muslim community had failed to give any proof in the high court to confirm the existence of a mosque on the disputed site. The Dwarka Peeth seer said no political party would ever build the Ram temple but politicise the issue.