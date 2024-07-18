NDTV's Weekly Quiz #3: Play Now

Get ready for a dive into NDTV's Weekly Quiz. In this week's quiz, test your knowledge on topics like cricket, entertainment, bikes and political developments. Discover the latest headlines shaping India's news landscape. Are you up for the challenge? Take the quiz now!

India's news space was dominated by the job reservation bill, express train derailment, and the Euro Cup 2024 final.

The job reservation bill was introduced earlier this week, only to be recalled a day later after a massive row. Spain won their third Euro 2024 title, defeating England who suffered their second consecutive Euro finals loss. An express train derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda, killing several people in the incident.