NDTV Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh Live, Focus On Local Issues That Matter

Mega events at Bhopal and Raipur marked the launch of NDTV Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh

NDTV today launched its regional channel for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. This channel and the website, mpcg.ndtv.in, brings NDTV's legacy of trust to the heart of India.

This is the first of several regional channels NDTV Network will be launching over the next few months.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Leader of the Opposition Kamal Nath attended the grand launch in Bhopal. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was the main guest at the Raipur event to mark the opening.

NDTV MP-Chhattisgarh will not just focus on the politics of these states but provide all-round coverage of key issues from this heartland.

Our commitment to the people of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh means our news will not just be told from state capitals Bhopal or Raipur. Our focus will be on ground reports to give the people a much-needed voice.

We will focus on hyperlocal issues, on subjects that matter to the youth, on gender and climate and on providing incisive coverage of cities and villages. NDTV's legacy of covering elections from the ground and intelligent analysis gives the regional channel a global touch.

NDTV Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh will be available on local cable networks and DTH.

Please follow and subscribe to our handles on YouTube (@NDTVMPCG), Twitter (@NDTVMPCG) and Facebook (@NDTVmpchhattisgarh).