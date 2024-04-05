NDTV Election Carnival To Bring Poll Coverage From 34 Cities Across 5,000 Km

The first leg of the NDTV Election Carnival kicked off from New Delhi today

The NDTV Network has launched "The Election Carnival" today to foster civic engagement and awareness ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, an official statement said.

The mobile studio will cover 5,000 km and 34 cities across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh, apart from Delhi.

"This drive underscores NDTV's commitment to fostering informed citizenship and facilitating meaningful dialogue between citizens and leaders. Through this campaign, the network hopes to empower voters and strengthen the democratic process," an official statement said.

The platform has been designed to move around and engage with voters, helping them deepen their understanding of local leaders and issues relevant to their communities, it added.

An NDTV news anchor will accompany a politician from each area for meaningful discourse and valuable insights into the electoral landscape.

The first leg of the NDTV Election Carnival kicked off from the heart of the nation - New Delhi - today, in the presence of Manoj Tiwari, MP from North-East Delhi, setting the tone for an engaging journey.

The campaign will commemorate the vibrant cultures of every region with performances by local folk artists, highlighting the rich diversity of India's political and social landscape.

The NDTV Election Carnival will make pit stops at Ayodhya, Dehradun, Jamshedpur, Lucknow, Amritsar, Srinagar, and Nashik, among other places.