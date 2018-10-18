MeToo: NCW Launches E-mail ID For Sexual Harassment At Workplace Cases

The Commission has urged women to send formal written complaints. (File)

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has come out with a dedicated e-mail address to report instances of sexual harassment at workplace after several such complaints were made to the body by women under the #Metoo movement on social media.

The NCW said it has received formal written complaints from various women about instances of sexual harassment at their workplace.

"The National Commission for Women follows a zero tolerance of sexual harassment of women at all workplaces and the Commission is committed to ensure safety and dignity of women including at all workplaces," it said.

"The Commission urges women who have come forward on social media and other platforms about their alleged harassers to send their formal written complaints to ncw.metoo@gmail.com," the women rights body said.

The NCW will take forward complaints of sexual harassment at workplace received on the mail so that appropriate action may be taken, as per law, it added.

The #MeToo movement started with actress Tanushree Dutta accusing actor Nana Patekar of harassing her during the shooting of a Bollywood film in 2008. Nana Patekar has denied the allegations.