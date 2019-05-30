NCP Slams BJP After Top Court Ruling On EWS Quota In Maharashtra

The NCP alleged it was peculiar of the Bharatiya Janata Party to "hoodwink" people with "lies".

The Nationalist Congress Party slammed the BJP after the Supreme Court ruled that 10 per cent Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota cannot be applied to post-graduate medical courses in Maharashtra for 2019-20.

"Hoodwinking people by speaking lies is BJP's speciality! It is evident from the Supreme Court's stay on reservations, first for Marathas and now the economically weaker sections in medical education. How come the government failed despite the chief minister studying every aspect in detail?" state NCP president Jayant Patil said in a tweet posted in Marathi.

The Supreme Court today said the 10 per cent quota for the EWS cannot be applied to PG medical courses in Maharashtra for the academic year 2019-20 as the admission process started long before the provision came into force.

A vacation bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Aniruddha Bose said the 10 per cent EWS quota cannot be granted at the cost of others unless additional seats are created by the Medical Council of India.