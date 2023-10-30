Watch: NCP MLA Prakash Solanke's Maharashtra Home Set On Fire By Maratha Quota Protesters

Maharashtra MLA Prakash Solanke's home in Beed district was vandalised and set on fire Monday amid renewed violence over the Maratha quota issue. The protesters were angered by the Nationalist Congress Party leader's remarks on the hunger strike by pro-quota activist Manoj Patil, and also threw stones and damaged a vehicle parked outside his home. "I was inside... none of my family or staff were injured. We are safe but there is a huge loss of property," the NCP lawmaker was quoted by ANI.

Visuals shared by ANI showed a mob of men throwing stones and then the large white house completely engulfed in flames, with a frighteningly massive plume of black smoke rising from building.

Mr Solanke's party has condemned the arson, calling it a "complete failure of the (state) Home Minister". "This is the failure of triple engine government in Maharashtra. Today, an MLA's house is set on fire... what is the Home Minister doing? It is their responsibility..." NCP leader Supriya Sule said.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde responded, saying, "Manoj Jairange Patil (the Maratha quota activist) should take note of what turn this protest is taking... It is going in the wrong direction."

Today's violence comes after Mr Shinde said his government has formed an advisory board - to be led by retired judges - to look into the matter.

"This board will give suggestions... as to what can be done regarding Maratha reservation. We will also collect empirical data (for the state) with help of Backward Classes Commission... so we can tell the Supreme Court, in the pending curative petition, (just) how backward the Maratha community is..."

The meeting today was between Mr Shinde and ministers from his government; these included leaders from both the Sena and NCP factions, which are led by the Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar, respectively.

On Tuesday representatives of Manoj Patil - the Maratha Morcha leader who is on that hunger strike to demand quota for his community - will meet cabinet members for more talks, Mr Shinde told reporters.

The Chief Minister also declared, "We will give reservations in two phases - one through Kunbi caste certificate and the other on basis of economic backwardness which will stand legal scrutiny."

Meanwhile, the Maratha quota row protests have also impacted a cricket World Cup match being played in Pune, where Afghanistan are playing Sri Lanka. Looking to avoid disruptions to the match, police are turning back everyone dressed in black, fearful they may look to make a political statement.