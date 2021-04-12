Psychotropic Drugs Racket Busted In Delhi, UP, Uttarakhand, 4 Arrested

The NCB has seized a total of 30.5 lakhs of psychotropic drugs in the bust (Representative)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested four drug peddlers and busted their complete network of drug trafficking in various parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

"Four persons arrested, complete network busted, which included manufacturer, wholesale, distributor and shipper in all 34 seizures affected during the current operation in last 10 days in various parts of Delhi, UP and Uttarakhand," said KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director of NCB.

The NCB has seized a total of 30.5 lakhs of psychotropic drugs, 70,000 codeine-based cough syrups (CBCS) and 14.895 kg amphetamine in the current operation.

The destination of the consignments was primarily to the USA, UK, Europe and other countries.

"To evade the drug law enforcement detection, this syndicate used to conceal the psychotropic drugs in herbal supplement packages," Mr Malhotra added.

The NCB's drive against psychotropic drugs has led to a total seizure of 90 lakhs of the psychotropic drug along with 1 lakh of CBCS this year in Delhi-NCR.