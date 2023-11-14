Gautam Singhania, Wife Separate: 5 Facts About Nawaz Modi

Nawaz Modi Singhania is a Fitness Trainer and also holds a law degree.

Gautam Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of the Raymond Group, announced separation from his wife Nawaz Modi after 32 years of living together.

He said that even though they are going separate ways, they will still do what is best for their daughters — Niharika and Nisa.

Here are a few facts about Nawaz Modi Singhania:

1. Nawaz Modi Singhania is a Fitness Trainer. She is India's “leading fitness and lifestyle Icon,” as per her Instagram bio.

2. She went to the New Activity School and later studied at Cathedral and John Cannon School in Mumbai. After school, Nawaz Modi Singhania did Bachelor's in Arts from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai. She also holds a law degree.

3. Ms Modi recently wrote a book titled ‘Pause, Rewind: Natural Anti-Ageing Techniques'. The book talks about “natural anti-ageing techniques to look & feel as young, fit & healthy as you possibly can be, at any age.”

4. Nawaz Modi also holds a significant presence as a Leading Columnist for various magazines and newspapers.

5. Nawaz Modi, in her latest Instagram post, spoke about “religious fitness.” She said, “Ever blessed to have my in-laws unstinted support, love, kindness & help, at these & all times. Here on #Diwali doing Pujas followed by dinner with them at their Apartment, on this highly auspicious, powerful God-sent time of year.”

Gautam Singhania and Nawaz Modi got married in 1999.