Maharashtra Minister Says Won't Comment On Sameer Wankhede, Family, Till Dec 9

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik - at the centre of a bitter spat with NCB officer Sameer Wankhede that began over the Aryan Khan case and has since included extortion and forgery allegations - said today he would not make statements against the officer's father till December 9.

This was after a Bombay High Court division bench warned Mr Malik of an order if he continued to post what Mr Wankhede father - Dhyandev Wankhede - has called "malicious" material.

The NCP leader's assurance came after Dhyandev Wankhede approached the Bombay High Court to challenge an order issued on Monday by a single-judge bench of the same court.

In that order the court had said the minister was free to comment on and publish material about Mr Wankhede and his father, but only after a reasonable verification of facts.

"Although plaintiff has the right to privacy, the defendant has the right to freedom of speech and expression, there has to be balancing of fundamental rights," Justice Madhav Jamdar said.

Dhyandev Wankhede had cited Mr Malik's tweets and public statements, in which the latter had alleged, among other things, that Sameer Wankhede had been born a Muslim, but falsely claimed he belonged to a designated Scheduled Caste (SC) to secure a central government job.

He had sought interim relief prohibiting Mr Malik from making any defamatory statements or tweets or social media posts against him, his son (Sameer Wankhede) or any of his family members.

Justice Jamdar, however, held that such a prohibition was not possible in the present case.

Dyandev Wankhede had slapped a defamation case against Mr Malik and sought damages to the tune of Rs 1.25 crore from him for allegedly making defamatory comments against his son Sameer Wankhede and family through press conferences and on social media.

In an earlier hearing, the court directed Nawab Malik to file an affidavit verifying his claims.

The minister submitted an affidavit saying his statements were correct and that the evidence he had produced had, in fact, helped the government take corrective steps against Sameer Wankhede.

The minister's claim was seen as referring to Mr Wankhede this month being removed from the Aryan Khan drugs case, as well as five others, amid allegations of links to a Rs 8 crore payoff.

Sameer Wankhede had alleged the minister's accusations betrayed a grudge against him for arresting his son-in-law (Sameer Khan) in another drugs case and was seeking personal vendetta.

With input from PTI