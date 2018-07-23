Navy Chopper Braves Strong Winds To Plug Gas Leak Off Mumbai. See Pics

The gas leak occured at an ONGC's oil platform at Bombay High in the Arabian Sea.

The Navy brought into service a Seaking helicopter on Sunday, to help plug a gas leak at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) platform in the Arabian Sea according a Navy release.

It stated that a repair team of the ONGC was flown onto platform S1-6 in the afternoon on Sunday in challenging circumstances including strong winds of over 30 knots, and winched down to fix the leak as the helipad on the platform was small.

"The ONGC's field helicopter could not undertake the mission due to adverse weather conditions. The Indian Navy was requested for assistance," the release added.

"The Indian Navy launched a Seaking 42C helicopter to transfer the ONGC technical team to the platform so that repairs could be undertaken," the release said.