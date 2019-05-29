Navy Chief Buys Jeep Compass, Narrowly Beats New Rules On Canteen Cars

The basic variant of the Jeep Compass has an on-road price in excess of Rs 15 lakh

The outgoing Navy Chief, Admiral Sunil Lanba, who took delivery of a new Jeep Compass earlier this month, narrowly beat the government deadline that restricts the sale of subsidised vehicles that cost more than Rs 12 lakh from the government's Canteen Stores Department (CSD).

The basic variant of the Jeep Compass has an on-road price in excess of Rs 15 lakh, with range-topping variants priced at over Rs 20 lakh if purchased directly from a Jeep dealership.

CSD negotiates the price of all items on offer and then offers a 50 per cent rebate on the GST component. The significant savings per item is a huge attraction for armed forces personnel, many of whom use the subsidy to purchase new vehicles.

However the policy on cars has now changed drastically to the dismay of many in uniform.

In a letter sent on May 24, the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence has decided to restrict the entitlement of four-wheel vehicles. Now, officers and other ranks can only procure cars once every eight years.

Senior officers can acquire one with an engine capacity no greater than 2500 cc. Other ranks are entitled to one with an engine capacity of 1400 cc; these must not cost more than Rs 5 lakh.

''Implementation of new policy will adversely affect the morale of Defence Personnel as well as their efficiency'' said Major General Satbir Singh, Chairman of the Indian Ex-Servicemen Movement, the organisation that led the battle for One Rank One Pension (OROP) for armed forces personnel and widows.

In a letter to the government, General Singh said, ''With the current financial status, earnings and aspirations of the officers, the officers are looking to buy cars in the range of 15 to 20 lakh.'' He then goes on to list a number of vehicles in this price bracket that he says are attractive buys to officers in the armed forces.

An amount of Rs 17,000 crores is sanctioned by parliament for CSD every year. This comes from a miscellaneous head which is not part of the defence budget. Last year, the sale of cars through the CSD facility had resulted in an expense of Rs 6,000 crores which resulted in the budget overshooting.

This is thought to be one of the reasons why the government has introduced new restrictions it its CSD policy.

While the government, in its note, said that the policy of cars will be reviewed in the future to keep pace with the rising prices of cars, former soldiers remain unhappy with the move.

''Defence Personnel feel that they are being degraded, downgraded and ill-treated,'' said Major General Satbir Singh.