Navjot Sidhu Versus Akali Dal's Bikram Majithia In Punjab's Amritsar East Seat

Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia will contest against Congress's Navjot Sidhu from Amritsar (East) assembly seat, the party has announced.

Bikram Majithia represents the Majitha assembly seat in Amritsar district. He will contest from both seats.

Unlike the 2017 elections, this will be the only seat to witness a high-profile contest.

In 2017, former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh unsuccessfully contested against his predecessor Parkash Singh Badal from his stronghold Lambi constituency.

Akali leader Sukhbir Badal had also successfully contested against AAP's Bhagwant Mann and Congress's Ravneet Bittu from Jalalabad seat in Fazilka district.