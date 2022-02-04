"People Want Change": Navjot Sidhu To NDTV Amid Congress Tussle

Punjab votes on February 20 and the results will be declared on March 10.

In the middle of a tussle in the Punjab Congress over who will be Chief Minister candidate, Navjot Singh Sidhu today asserted that he was "not a supporting actor", sending out a message.

"Only people can choose the Chief Minister. If you don't choose someone with moral authority and sincerity, then people have an alternative," Navjot Sidhu told NDTV.

"Your destiny depends on what you choose. It is choice, not chance that determines your destiny. A 'mafia-type person' cannot implement your programmes. A person who himself is mafia protector-in-chief, how can he crack down on the mafia," Mr Sidhu said.

Mr Sidhu is competing with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in the race to be declared the Congress's presumptive Chief Minister for Punjab.

