Navjot Sidhu To Meet Rahul And Priyanka Gandhi In Delhi Tomorrow

Navjot Singh Sidhu will be in Delhi tomorrow to meet Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Navjot Singh Sidhu -- one of the main detractors of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh -- will meet Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi tomorrow, sources have said. The cricketer-turned-politician has already met the three-member committee formed by party chief Sonia Gandhi to resolve the infighting in the Congress ahead of next year's assembly polls, and had sought a meeting with the Gandhis.

A resolution of the situation in Punjab may not be possible without getting Mr Sidhu on board.

Mr Sidhu has been one of the key leaders challenging Mr Singh's leadership in the state and his frequent criticisms had made headlines since the party won the 2017 assembly elections.

Mr Singh was in Delhi last week for a second meeting with the committee. Though his expected meeting with the Gandhis did not happen, the party made it clear that he will be the party's face in the coming elections.