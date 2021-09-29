'Netflix, Make Web Series': How Twitter Reacted To Navjot Sidhu's Shocker

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as the Punjab Congress chief. (File)

Navjot Singh Sidhu remained the top trend on Twitter on Tuesday after his shock move of resigning as the Punjab Congress chief. The cricketer-turned-politician announced his resignation on his Twitter account where he also stated that he would remain in the Congress. After the news broke, even as social media users came up with one-lines and memes to express their surprise, many criticised the Congress leadership.

Former Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha said "someone in Delhi needs to be sacked" for the tumultuous turns of events in the party's Punjab unit.

A short story on Punjab:



Congress under Captain Amarinder Singh looks solid, in pole position.



Sidhu revolts. Delhi encourages him.



Sidhu becomes State chief.



Delhi humiliates Captain



Captain resigns



Channi becomes CM



Sidhu resigns.



— Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) September 29, 2021

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Goel said the Congress is now a party "with no leader". The Aam Aadmi Party (AAM) in Punjab said the Indian National Congress has become "Indian National Circus".

— Gaurav Goel (@goelgauravbjp) September 28, 2021

On a lighter vein, another user called for a Netflix web series to break down what exactly was happening in Punjab politics.

Hundreds of memes too did the rounds online. People joked about how Mr Sidhu might return to the 'The Kapil Sharma Show'' and take back his position. They also shared memes about actor and TV personality Archana Puran Singh and imagined her funny reaction to the news.

Navjot singh siddu resigns from Punjab Congress.



Meanwhile Archana Puran Singh From Kapil Sharma Show

* #NavjotSinghSidhu resigns *



Archana Puran Singh in Kapil Sharma show

Mr Sidhu, 57, announced his resignation shortly after the allocation of portfolios to the new ministers in Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's cabinet. He was appointed the party's state unit president on July 18 amid a bitter power tussle with Amarinder Singh, who stepped down as the Chief Minister 10 days ago while accusing the party high command of humiliating him.