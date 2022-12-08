Naveen Patnaik's Candidate Wins Key Odisha Election By 42, 679 Votes

After the end of the 23rd round of counting, Barsha Singh Bariha secured a total 1,20,807 votes, while Purohit bagged 78,128 votes, the Election Commission said.

Naveen Patnaik's Candidate Wins Key Odisha Election By 42, 679 Votes

Barsha Singh is the daughter of late MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha. (Representational)

Bhubaneswar:

The BJD today steamrolled to a convincing victory in the by-poll to Odisha's Padampur, as its candidate Barsha Singh Bariha won by a margin of 42,679 votes, defeating the BJP's Pradip Purohit. 

After the end of the 23rd round of counting, Bariha secured a total 1,20,807 votes, while Purohit bagged 78,128 votes, the Election Commission said.

Barsha is the daughter of late MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha whose death in October necessitated the by-poll. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Counting Day In Gujarat Today: Who Will Win 3-Cornered Fight?

Also Read

.