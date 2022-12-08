Naveen Patnaik's Candidate Wins Key Odisha Election By 42, 679 Votes

Barsha Singh is the daughter of late MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha. (Representational)

The BJD today steamrolled to a convincing victory in the by-poll to Odisha's Padampur, as its candidate Barsha Singh Bariha won by a margin of 42,679 votes, defeating the BJP's Pradip Purohit.

After the end of the 23rd round of counting, Bariha secured a total 1,20,807 votes, while Purohit bagged 78,128 votes, the Election Commission said.

Barsha is the daughter of late MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha whose death in October necessitated the by-poll.

