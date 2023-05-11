Naveen Patnaik Says His BJD Won't Align With Opposition Parties

Naveen Patnaik met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today nixed the possibility of working with the opposition for the 2024 national election, declaring that his party will go it alone and that has "always been the plan".

Mr Patnaik, 76, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi this evening. Asked whether he would still go it alone in polls, he said, "That has always been the plan. I met the Prime Minister on the airport in Puri... The PM said he will help in any way possible."

Mr Patnaik also said he had no plans to meet any other political parties in this visit to the capital.

Reports had claimed that the Odisha Chief Minister is set to meet many opposition leaders in Delhi after his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar visited him two days ago.