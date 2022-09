NCP's Sharad Pawar called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar today. (File)

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here.

The Vice President's Secretariat shared pictures of the meeting.

"Shri Sharad Pawar Ji, Hon'ble Member Parliament (Rajya Sabha), called on the Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today," it said.

