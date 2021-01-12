National Youth Day: Swami Vivekananda's Best Inspirational Quotes

National Youth Day 2021: Swami Vivekananda's speeches at the World's Parliament of Religions held in Chicago in September 1893 made him famous as a 'Messenger of Indian wisdom to the Western world'. His philosophy attracted youth across the world. Swami Vivekananda spent over three years spreading Vedanta as lived and taught by his mentor Sri Ramakrishna. Born as Narendra Nath Datta, in an affluent family in Kolkata in 1863, Swami Vivekananda excelled in music, gymnastics and studies. At he World's Parliament of Religions, he not only spoke at length about religious tolerance but also about promoted liberal sentiments among people. National Youth Day is observed on Swamiji's birth anniversary on January 12 every year since 1985. "It was felt that the philosophy of Swamiji and the ideals for which he lived and worked could be a great source of inspiration for the Indian Youth," says a communication of the Government of India.
National Youth Day 2021: Best quotes of Swami Vivekananda
- "I am proud to belong to a religion which has taught the world both tolerance and universal acceptance. We believe not only in universal toleration, but we accept all religions as true"
- "Sectarianism, bigotry, and its horrible descendant, fanaticism, have long possessed this beautiful earth. They have filled the earth with violence, drenched it often and often with human blood, destroyed civilization, and sent whole nations to despair."
- "The Christian is not to become a Hindu or a Buddhist, nor a Hindu or a Buddhist to become a Christian. But each must assimilate the spirit of the others and yet preserve his individuality and grow according to his own law of growth."
- "My thanks to those noble souls whose large hearts and love of truth first dreamed this wonderful dream and then realized it. My thanks to the shower of liberal sentiments that has overflowed this platform. My thanks to this enlightened audience for their uniform kindness to me and for their appreciation of every thought that tends to smooth the friction of religions."