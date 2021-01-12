National Youth Day: Swami Vivekananda's Best Inspirational Quotes

National Youth Day image: Remembering Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary today

National Youth Day 2021: Swami Vivekananda's speeches at the World's Parliament of Religions held in Chicago in September 1893 made him famous as a 'Messenger of Indian wisdom to the Western world'. His philosophy attracted youth across the world. Swami Vivekananda spent over three years spreading Vedanta as lived and taught by his mentor Sri Ramakrishna. Born as Narendra Nath Datta, in an affluent family in Kolkata in 1863, Swami Vivekananda excelled in music, gymnastics and studies. At he World's Parliament of Religions, he not only spoke at length about religious tolerance but also about promoted liberal sentiments among people. National Youth Day is observed on Swamiji's birth anniversary on January 12 every year since 1985. "It was felt that the philosophy of Swamiji and the ideals for which he lived and worked could be a great source of inspiration for the Indian Youth," says a communication of the Government of India.

National Youth Day 2021: Best quotes of Swami Vivekananda