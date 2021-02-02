NPR, First Phase Of Census Postponed Due To COVID: Home Ministry

The first phase of census has been postponed due to Covid, Centre said (Representational)

The first phase of census and updation of the National Population Register (NPR) have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government told Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the government decided to conduct Census 2021 under the Census Act, 1948 in two phases - House listing and Housing Census during April-September, 2020 and Population Enumeration during February 9-28, 2021.

He said it was also decided to update the NPR under the Citizenship Act, 1955 along with the first phase of Census.

The demographic and other particulars of each family and individual were to be updated, collected during the exercise of updation of NPR and no document was to be collected during this exercise, he said.

The minister said the government was in discussions with the states having concerns in regard to the preparation of NPR.

"Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the first phase of census, updation of NPR and other related field activities have been postponed," he said.

