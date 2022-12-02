National Pollution Control Day: All You Need To Know

The day is observed in India to pay tribute to the victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy.

The National Pollution Control Day or National Pollution Prevention Day is observed in India on December 2 to pay tribute to the victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy. The industrial disaster, which claimed thousands of lives, occurred on the intervening night of December 2 and December 3, 1984, when a poisonous gas leaked from a pesticide plant in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Objectives of National Pollution Control Day

The day is marked to create awareness around managing and controlling industrial disasters and taking steps to prevent them. It is also aimed at curbing pollution produced in industrial processes or due to human negligence. Highlighting the importance of pollution control acts brought by the government is also one of the objectives of National Pollution Control Day.

Bhopal Gas Tragedy

Termed one of the world's worst industrial disasters, the Bhopal gas tragedy took place due to the accidental discharge of a chemical, Methyl Isocyanate (MIC), from the Union Carbide Chemical Plant in Bhopal in December 1984. The toxic gas got released into the air killing thousands of people who were exposed to it.

Acts aimed at preventing and curbing pollution

Various measures have been taken to control pollution and mitigate its harmful impact.

Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1974

Environment (Protection) Act of 1986

Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules of 2000

Chemical Accidents (Emergency, Planning, Preparedness and Response) Rules of 1996

Bio-Medical Waste (Management & Handling) Rules of 1998

Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016

Batteries (Management and Handling) Rules of 2001

Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016

Significance

National Pollution Control Day aims to prevent pollution of soil, land, air, and water. Pollution remains to be one of the biggest factors that lead to the death of millions of people globally. Industrial accidents contribute to the rise in pollution as they contaminate the surroundings and natural resources. The day highlights these perils and creates awareness of the importance of preventing such disasters.