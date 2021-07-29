National-Level Shooter Killed, Another Injured In Car Accident In Madhya Pradesh

A 28-year-old national-level shooter died in a car accident in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar. (Representational)

A 28-year-old national-level shooter died, while another athlete sustained grievous injuries when their car flipped after hitting a road divider on a highway in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place on Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway, when the two shooters were heading to Jaipur, Rajasthan to participate in a national-level shooting competition, inspector Anand Tiwari of Naugaon police station said.

Indore resident Naman Paliwal died on the spot, while Hethvi Desai (25) was rushed to M Y Hospital in a critically injured state, the official said.

Investigations have revealed that the car, which was being driven at a high speed, tumbled thrice after hitting a road divider, he said, adding that the duo had strayed into a wrong route.

The vehicle has been severely damaged in the accident and further probe is underway, the official said.

